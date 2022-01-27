Blues get redemption, beat Flames 5-1

Three days after their most lopsided loss of the season, the Blues got redemption to the tune of a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. On Monday, the Flames crushed the Blues 7-1 in Canada. You know the old saying, “don’t get mad, get even”. That’s exactly what they did. The line of Brayden Schenn, Brandon Saad and David Perron scored three of the Blues goals to build a 3-1 lead after two periods. Saad scored two of those goals with Schenn getting the other. Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly added insurance goals in the third period. Blues goalie Ville Husso stopped 28 of 29 Flames shots. He is a perfect 7-0-0 at Enterprise Center this season.