Blues GM Armstrong addresses Steen’s retirement, Tarasenko’s rehab

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Two hours after the team announced that veteran forward Alexander Steen had retired due to degenerative back issues, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong spoke to reporters on Zoom Thursday morning.

“You don’t play as long as Alexander did just by showing up,” Armstrong said, noting that Steen did not play “a sexy game, but a winning game.” He praised Steen’s physical sacrifices as well as the willingness to handle a reduced role on the ice in 2019, as the team added pieces that would ultimately lead to winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

The retirement announcement will not impact the team’s salary cap. Armstrong said Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko, rehabbing from shoulder surgery, will both fail their physicals and be played eventually on the long term injured list. Armstrong said the moves could allow the team to add reinforcements prior to the season or in-season. Armstrong said Tarasenko just passed the 3 month mark since shoulder surgery and is on track to be re-evaluated in two more months, as planned, describing it as seeing “light at the end of the tunnel.”

But when will the season start? There has been no formal announcement from the NHL on a start date, or official word even on the alignment of divisions. Armstrong said the team is preparing for an opening of an official training camp January 3 (most of the team’s North American players and those from Sweden are already here), with a season starting January 13.

“The number of players we have here skating and their singular focus on getting off to a good start is impressive,” Armstrong said.

