The St. Louis Blues had 3 first round picks in Wednesday night’s NHL Draft.

Instead of making a trade as many speculated, the Blues used all three picks.

With the number 10 selection they went offense drafting Dalibor Dvorsky.

He’s a center with good size; 6 foot 1 and 201 pounds.

Dvorsky just turned 18 and has been playing in Sweden but he’s from Slovakia.

Many hockey pundits had Dvorsky going higher than number 10.

The Blues haven’t drafted a forward with a top 10 pick since Rod Brind’amour

in 1988. Otto Stenberg a center was the Blues pick with the 25th selection.

Stenberg is from Sweden and last year playing in 87 games he scored 46 goals.

Blues also hung onto the 29th overall pick and took another player from Sweden in defenseman

Theo Lindstein.