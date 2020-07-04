Breaking News
Blues have multiple positive Covid-19 tests

Fox 2 sports has confirmed that the St. Louis Blues have canceled practices and workouts because of multiple positive tests for COVID-19. The Blues are currently in Phase 2 of the NHL’s return to play protocol. They canceled practice for Friday, July 3 because of the positive coronavirus tests. The names of the Blues players testing positive for COVID-19 were not released. The Blues hope to reopen the Centene Community Ice Center on Monday, July 6 for practice and individual workouts. The Blues and the rest of the NHL teams are limited to six players on the ice at one time in Phase 2. Training camp is scheduled to begin on July 10th.

