Blues hold first scrimmage of training camp

The St. Louis Blues held their first scrimmage of their training camp on Wednesday night at Centene Community Ice Center. The entire squad spilt into two teams, team blue and team white. New Blues players Torey Krug, Kyle Clifford and Mike Hoffman all skated for the first time in full uniform. Jordan Kyrou scored one goal and added an assist in the scrimmage. With the Covid-19 restrictions, the Blues will not play any pre season games against opponents. They will open the 2021 season, next Wednesday in Colorado against the Avalanche.