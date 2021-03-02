Blues hold off Ducks, 5-4

It was another wild west shootout for the Blues on Monday night, but they came out victorious again. The Blues built a 4-1 lead and hung on for the 5-4 win in Anaheim against the Ducks.

Jordan Kyrou scored in the first period to tie the game 1-1. David Perron, Zach Sanford and newcomer Dakota Joshua all scored in the second period to build the 4-1 lead. For Joshua it was his first NHL goal in his first NHL game!

The Ducks got a hat trick from Isac Lundestrom to make it a much closer game. Sanford scored an empty net goal for the Blues late in the contest to give them a 5-3 cushion.

The Blues will stay in Anaheim to play the Ducks again on Wednesday, March 3.