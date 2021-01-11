Blues invite frontline workers to January home games

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 03: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates a first period goal against the Boston Bruins at 15:30 in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A limited number of frontline workers are invited to the Enterprise Center for the Blues’ home opener Monday, January 18 when they play the San Jose Sharks.

The first game of the season is presented by BJC HealthCare and Washington University Physicians.

There will be a “special dedication puck drop honoring frontline workers and the heroic work they have done in our community over the last 10 months.”

“We are proud to welcome this group of local heroes as our guests to the arena as a way to express our admiration and appreciation for their selfless work to keep the St. Louis area healthy and safe,” Blues President of Business Operations/CEO Chris Zimmerman said.

The team is working with BJC HealthCare, Washington University Physicians and public safety organizations to choose the frontline workers who the Blues said will be in attendance at all January home games. The team said those that are invited “will sit in socially-distanced seating pods throughout the Plaza Level of the arena.”

So far, the Blues have been given guidance that tells them that allowing less than 300 people is the safest way to start the season. Other guidelines include, face masks must be worn by all guests and staff, bags are not permitted and the Enterprise Center is completely cash-free.

Even though many die-hard Blues fans won’t be able to be in attendance, they can still be there in spirit with the Fan Cutout program.