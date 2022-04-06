The good times are definitely rolling for the Blues. They beat the expansion Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Wednesday night at Enterprise Center for their third straight win and 5th in their last six games. Robert Thomas got the scoring starting with a first period power play goal. Thomas set a new personal scoring streak, getting points in seven straight games. Justin Faulk scored his 10th goal of the season to make in 2-0 Blues in the second period. Jordan Kyrou scored his first goal in a month to give the Blues a 3-1 cushion. Ryan O’Reilly added an empty net goal to make it a 4-1 game. Blues goalie Ville Husso stopped 28 shots to get his 21st win of the season. The victory gives the Blues 90 points on the season, just one point back of the Minnesota Wild for second place in the NHL’s Central Division.

