Blues lose again to Coyotes in Shootout

It happened again! Another Blues loss to the Arizona Coyotes! For the third straight game, the Blues find themselves with another defeat to deal with. The latest and most crushing loss happened Monday night at Enterprise Center, a 4-3 setback in a shootout. The Blues seemed destined for a 3-2 win, until Swansea, IL native Clayton Keller scored a power play goal with exactly :00.6 to play in regulation time. The Coyotes then outscored the Blues 2-1 to win the shootout and get the extra point in the standings.
Ryan O’Reilly scored two goals for the Blues, including the 200th of his NHL career, the second gave the Blues that 3-2 lead in the third period. David Perron also scored for St. Louis. The Blues next two games were scheduled to be in Minnesota on Tuesday and Thursday. But the Wild are dealing with a Covid shutdown, so both games have been postponed. The Blues next games will be this coming Saturday, February 13 and Monday, February 15 against, you guessed it, the Coyotes! Those games will be played in Arizona.