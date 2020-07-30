Blues lose exhibition game to Blackhawks

The Blues played their first game since the Coronavirus shutdown in March, falling to their rivals the Blackhawks 4-0 in an exhibition game Wednesday night in Edmonton. Dominik Kubalik scored two power play goals in the third period to build on the Hawks 2-0 lead. The Blues fired 21 shots on Chicago goalies Corey Crawford and Malcolm Subban, but failed to score. Vladimir Tarasenko did return to action for the Blues and looked good. He and the rest of his Blues teammates get into real action on Sunday, August 2nd when they play the Colorado Avalanche in the round robin part of the NHL playoffs.