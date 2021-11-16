Blues lose fourth straight game, 3-2 to Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes came into Enterprise Center on Tuesday night win one win on the season. They left with two after a 3-2 win over the Blues. The Coyotes hand the Blues their fourth straight setback. Arizona started the scoring with a power play goal by Kyle Capobianco in the first period, The Blues responded with Jordan Kyrou’s 7th goal of the season to tie it at 1-1 in the first. The second period saw the Coyotes retake the lead on Barrett Hayton’s first goal of the season, 2-1. The Blues again answered back in the second with a goal from Torey Krug, who was returning from the Covid list. The goal was Krug’s third of the year and tied the contest again at 2-2. Arizona grabbed the lead for good on Hayton’s second goal of the game, a nice deflection of Shayne Gostisbehere’s shot. Blues top prospect Scott Perunovich made his NHL debut in the game. It also marked the return of Oskar Sundqvist after missing eight months due to knee and hip surgeries.

