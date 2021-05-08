Blues lose in overtime, still clinch playoff spot

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Even though the Blues lost 4-3 in overtime to the Golden Knights on Friday, they still clinched a playoff spot. The one point the Blues earned against Vegas coupled with the Avalanche beating the Kings 3-2 in Los Angeles, locked up a playoff spot for the 2019 Stanley Cup champions.

Down 1-0, the Blues responded with three straight goals on Friday night in Las Vegas. Ryan O’Reilly scored a shorthanded goal to tie the score at 1-1 in the first period. David Perron and Jaden Schwartz scored second period goals to give the Note a 3-1 lead.

But a late goal in the second by the Knights Alec Martinez and a third period tally by Nicolas Roy tied the contest at 3-3. Johnathan Marchessault scored in overtime to give the Knights the come from behind victory.

Still with a magic number of three, the Blues one point and the Kings losing, costing them two points in the standings, gave St. Louis the final playoff spot in the NHL’s west division. The Blues will be playoff bound for the ninth time in the last ten seasons. Their opponent has yet to be decided among either the Golden Knights, Avalanche or the Minnesota Wild.