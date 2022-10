Jordan Binnington did his best to keep the game tied at 1, but the issue for the Blues is scoring. They’ve only scored 3 goals in their past 3 games. Edmonton broke the third period tie and then added an empty-net goal as the beat the Blues 3-1 on Wednesday night at Enterprise Center. Ryan O’Reilly scored his first goal of the season, and the Blues outshot the Oilers 38-28, but only mustered the one goal. Binnington finished with 25 saves. The Blues will play Thursday night in Nashville.

