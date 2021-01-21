Blues lose to Sharks, 2-1 in shootout

The Blues couldn’t get the two game sweep over San Jose, but did earn a point on Wednesday night at Enterprise Center, losing to the Sharks 2-1 in a shootout.
Brayden Schenn opened the scoring in the second period with his second goal in two games giving the Blues a 1-0 lead. The Sharks scored the equalizer late in the second on a goal by Marcus Sorensen. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington held San Jose at bay to get the game to a shootout, stopping 38 of 39 shots.
In the shootout, it took four rounds to get a goal and it was the Sharks Tomas Hertl scoring to end the game and give the Sharks a 2-1 victory and the extra point in this game.
The Blues return to action when they host the Los Angeles Kings this coming Saturday and Sunday.