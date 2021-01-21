Blues lose to Sharks, 2-1 in shootout

San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) defends against St. Louis Blues’ Carl Gunnarsson (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Blues couldn’t get the two game sweep over San Jose, but did earn a point on Wednesday night at Enterprise Center, losing to the Sharks 2-1 in a shootout.

Brayden Schenn opened the scoring in the second period with his second goal in two games giving the Blues a 1-0 lead. The Sharks scored the equalizer late in the second on a goal by Marcus Sorensen. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington held San Jose at bay to get the game to a shootout, stopping 38 of 39 shots.

In the shootout, it took four rounds to get a goal and it was the Sharks Tomas Hertl scoring to end the game and give the Sharks a 2-1 victory and the extra point in this game.

The Blues return to action when they host the Los Angeles Kings this coming Saturday and Sunday.