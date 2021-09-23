Blues open training camp

CREVE COEUR- De Smet Jesuit honored its 2020 and 2021 inductees into the school's Hall of Fame Thursday night, and our own Chris Higgins was among those feted.

Higgins, has been a FOX2 meteorologist since 1994 and has also served in the Air Force Reserves since 2003, including deployment in 2008 to the Middle East. Higgins a 1988 graduate, Scott Wirtz (class of '95), a former Navy SEAL who died in Syria in 2019 while working as a civilian contractor, and former faculty member Bob Steiner were in the 2020 class of inductees, who were not recognized in person last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.