Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has the post game report after the Blues stunning 3-2 loss to the Avalanche that ended their season. The Blues led 2-1 in the third period only to surrender two goals. The winning score came from the Avs Darren Helm with six seconds remaining in the game. Colorado wins the series over the Blues four games to two. The Blues season ends in the second round of the NHL playoffs.
Blues post game report after season ending playoff loss
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
June 04 2022 05:45 am