Blues “Power” past Ducks, 3-2

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, left, falls as he battles for the puck with St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Blues went 3 for 3 on the power and beat the Ducks for the fourth time this season, 3-2 on Wednesday night in Anaheim, CA.

Oskar Sundqvist scored on the man advantage in the first period giving St. Louis a 1-0 lead. Brayden Schenn added another power play goal in the second period and the Blues were on top 2-0. Zach Sanford scored the club’s final power play goal in the third period to make it 3-1 Blues.

The Ducks scored in the final seconds to make it 3-2, but Jordan Binnington was solid in the Blues net, stopping 27 of 29 shots to get the victory.

The Blues have won all three games so far on this six game west coast road trip. The trip continues Friday night in Los Angeles when the Blues battle the Kings.