Hear from Blues Director of Hockey Operations/GM Doug Armstrong, head coach Craig Berube and players on the team’s trade of Vladimir Tarasenko to the new York Rangers on Thursday. The deal brings Sammy Blais back to the Blues along with a prospect defenseman and a 1st round draft pick next season and #4 round pick in 2024. The Blues had just gotten back to town after the All-Star break and back to practice on Thursday. Blues players did get to see Tarasenko before practice to wish him well with the Rangers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction