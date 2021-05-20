Blues players Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn reacted with displeasure over the hit by Nazem Kadri on Justin Faulk in the third period of game two of the Blues vs Avalanche playoff series. The NHL suspended Kadri on Thursday indefinitely, pending a hearing with Kadri. It’s not the first time Kadri has been suspended for illegal hits.
Game three of this series is Friday night in St. Louis with the Avalanche holding a 2-0 lead in the best of seven games series.
Blues reaction to Kadri’s hit on Faulk in Game 2
