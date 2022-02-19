Blues rebound, bash Maple Leafs 6-3

After losing to the NHL’s worst team, the Montreal Canadiens earlier in the week, the Blues rebounded on Saturday beating one of the league’s best teams, the Maple Leafs 6-3 in Toronto.

Five different Blues players scored in the win. Pavel Buchnevich and Klim Kostin scored first period goals to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. Brayden Schenn broke a 2-2 tie with his 100th goal as a Blue, giving the Note a 3-2 lead. Tied again at 3-3 in the third period, the Blues responded with three more goals. Brandon Saad put the Blues ahead for good with his 200th career NHL goal. Ryan O’Reilly scored on a deflection to make it 5-3 and Buchnevich scored again, this time an empty net goal to seal the road victory.

Ville Husso was in goal again for the Blues and stopped 34 shots, including several big saves in the third period. The Blues close out their four game road trip on Tuesday in Philadelphia when they play the Flyers.