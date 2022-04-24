Down 2-0 after one period, the Blues scored six straight unanswered goals to come back and beat the Ducks 6-3 in Anaheim on Sunday night. The Ducks scored twice in the first period de3spite being outshot 12-3 to grab a 2-0 lead. The Blues didn’t panic, the second period was next, a period they have dominated in all season. Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Justin Faulk all scored in the second to give the Blues a 4-2 lead. Those four goals came when actor and St. Louis native Jon Hamm came up to the broadcast booth on Bally Sports Midwest. Hamm is a noted Blues fan and rallied the team to the comeback.

The Blues got third period goals from Pavel Buchnevich, his 30th goal of the season and Marco Scandella to put this game away. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf got an assist on the last goal of the game scored by Adam Henrique. Getzlaf was played in his final game. He is retiring after 17 seasons with the Ducks.

The win keeps the Blues tied with the Minnesota Wild with 109 points. The two teams are battling for home ice advantage in the first round of the NHL playoffs.