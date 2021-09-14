Blues sign Bozak to a one-year deal

St. Louis Blues’ Mike Hoffman (68) is congratulated by teammates Colton Parayko (55) and Tyler Bozak (21) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Tyler Bozak has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues worth $750,000 plus bonuses.

Last season, Bozak played in 31 regular-season games, totaling 17 points with five goals and 12 assists.

The 35 year old from Regina, Saskatchewan has played in 170 regular season games with the Blues and 40 playoff games, recording 84 points (31 goals, 53 assists) since signing as a free agent in 2017. He playes in all 26 playoff games leading to the Blues win in the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship in 2019.

Bozak has played 764 career games in the NHL, totaling 449 points (167 goals, 282 assists). He spent most of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs before joining the Blues in 2017.

BOZIE'S BACK! @bozie42 has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Blues. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 14, 2021