The Blues four game west coast road trip got off to a surprising thud on Thursday night in San Jose, California. The Blues had won five of their last six games. The Sharks came into the contest with a season record of 2-13-1. So what happens, a 5-1 Sharks win of course.

San Jose scored 2:03 into the game on former Blue Mike Hoffman’s goal. They never looked back after that. The Sharks scored three goals in the second period in a span of 3:08 to take a commanding 4-0 lead. St. Louis native Luke Kunin scored the fourth goal for the Sharks.

The Blues lone goal came in the third period from Pavel Buchnevich.

The road trip continues Saturday in Los Angeles when the Blues take on the Kings.