Blues score 5 goals in 5 minutes, beat Coyotes 7-4

The Blues season opening road trip is two for two. They scored five goals in 5:07 to beat the Coyotes 7-4 on Monday night in Glendale, AZ.

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, goals by Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou, Klim Kostin, Kostin again, then Kyrou again all in a span of 5:07 gave St. Louis a 6-2 advantage.

In the first period, down 1-0, Pavel Buchnevich scored his first goal as a Blue to tie the contest at 1-1. Late in the period though, Buchnevich was given a match penalty for a head butt on the Coyotes Logan Crouse. Buchnevich was kicked out of the game with that match penalty and could face a suspension.

Ivan Barbashev scored the Blues seventh and final goal in the third period.

The Blues are off to a 2-0 start on the season. Their three game season opening road trip concludes in Las Vegas on Wednesday.