MONTREAL, Canada — The St. Louis Blues selected winger Jimmy Snuggerud with the 23rd pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Snuggerud brings size and skill to the Blues front line, measuring 6’2, 185-pounds with a notoriously powerful shot.

The Minnesota native will remain in his home state next season, gearing up to play for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers hockey team.

BLUES PICKS:

Round 1 | No. 23

