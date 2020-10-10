Blues sign free agent defenseman Torey Krug, likely ending Pietrangelo era in St. Louis

Boston Bruins’ Torey Krug plays against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The St. Louis Blues made news with the signing of a veteran defenseman on the first day of NHL Free Agency, but not in the way many expected. The team announced Friday night that it signed Torey Krug, formerly of the Boston Bruins, to a 7-year deal worth $45.5 million.

The move all but officially means the team will not re-sign team captain Alex Pietrangelo, who entered unrestricted free agency at 11am Friday when he and the team could not agree to a new contract.

In a late evening news conference, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong told reporters “we couldn’t find something that made everyone comfortable….I’m not sure why. I was hoping to get something done.”

“It’s not the first time it won’t be the last time that it happens in the NHL, we just wish it didn’t happen,” Armstrong said.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins took to social media to say goodbye to Krug, who played his entire career, parts of 9 seasons, with the club.