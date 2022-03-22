The Blues put forth a total team effort to end their three game losing streak with a dominant 5-2 win over the Capitals on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. In new defenseman Nick Leddy’s Blues debut, the team played solid defense and scored several greasy goals in front of the capitals net to key the victory.

Leddy played 20 minutes in his first Blues game and performed well alongside his defensive partner Colton Parayko. Trailing 1-0, the Blues evened the game in the first period on an unassisted goal by Brandon Saad, his 19th goal of the season. Saad split through the Capitals defense and scored on a nifty backhand, Down 2-1 later in the first, the Blues power play tied it. Saad slid a pass across the goal crease to Ryan O’Reilly who scored his 14th goal of the season to make it 2-2.

The second period belonged to the Blues. Nathan Walker just recalled from the Blues AHL team in Springfield, MA scored on a tip in to give the Blues their first lead at 3-2. Brayden Schenn then scored off his own rebound, his 18th score of the season and the Blues grabbed a 4-2 advantage. Schenn was the offensive star of this game scoring one goal while adding two assists.

David Perron closed out the scoring with an empty net goal, his 22nd goal of the year to end the scoring at 5-2. It’s the seventh straight game that Perron has scored a goal. Ville Husso stopped 19 shots to get the win in net. The only negative from this game was a left hand/wrist injury to Torey Krug. He was hurt in the second period after being slashed by a Capitals player. Krug did not return to the game.

The Blues return home Thursday to play the Philadelphia Flyers at Enterprise Center.