Blues slide continues, lose to Kings again, 2-1

The slide continues for the St. Louis Blues. They dropped their third straight game on Wednesday night, 2-1 to the Kings. At least the Blues didn’t get shut out in the contest. Oskar Sundqvist scored late in the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1. That ended a string of six scoreless periods during this three game skid.
The Kings broke a scoreless tie in the second period on goals by Alex Iafallo and Andreas Athanasiou. Kings goalie Cal Peterson stopped 35 Blues shots. Jordan Binnington saved 19 of 21 Kings shots.
The Blues season record now sits at 10-8-2 for 22 points.