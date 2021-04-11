Blues to host Celebration of Life for Bobby Plager at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are going to host a Celebration of Life for Bobby Plager at the Enterprise Center on Friday, April 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests may enter the Enterprise Center at the main entrance at 14th St. and Clark Ave. and the proceed to the arena floor where they can pay their respects.

All Enterprise Center health and safety protocols will be in place for the visitation. Face masks must be worn at all times, no bags or purses are allowed, and proper social distancing must be maintained.

The Blues will host a private service on Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m. This service will include tributes from hall-of-fame players, coaches and legendary broadcasters, as well as speeches from family, friends and former teammates.

A procession, led by a police escort, will start following the service at Enterprise Center and continue down Market Street, the same path of the Stanley Cup parade, to I-64 and on to Bellerive Gardens Cemetery for a private burial.

The Blues will stream the private service live at www.stlouisblues.com and on the Blues’ YouTube channel.