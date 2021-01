ST. LOUIS, Mo- There is still one college football postseason game left to play-the national championship playoff final between Ohio State and Alabama--but here's a look at how St. Louis area football talent has fared during this very unusual 2020-2021 bowl season.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: BYU, guided by Kirkwood alum Kalani Sitake as Head Coach, defeated UCF 49-23 to finish the season 11-1.