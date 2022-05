Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is in Denver with the Blues for their second round playoff series against the Avalanche. Here’s the recap from game one, a 3-2 overtime victory for Colorado.

Jordan Binnington put on quite a show in game one of the playoff series against the Avalanche, stopping a career high 51 shots in the Blues 3-2 overtime loss. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has more on the heroics displayed by Binner to start off this series.