The Blues know their second round opponent in the NHL Playoffs, they just don’t know when the series against the Colorado Avalanche will begin. We do know the series will start in Denver, beginning either Monday, May 16 or Tuesday, May 17. The Blues were swept out of the playoffs last season by the Avalanche and are ready to respond much better this time around.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with Blues forward David Perron after their series clinching win over the Minnesota Wild this past Thursday.