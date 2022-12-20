Make it four straight wins for the Blues and career hat trick number one for Jordan Kyrou. The Blues dominated the Canucks on Monday night in Vancouver, winning 5-1. They are now a perfect 3-0 on this current five game road trip.

Kyrou started the scoring with a second period goal. He followed it up with two goals in the third period for his first career NHL hat trick. Nathan Walker and Robert Thomas added second period goals in the Blues three goal period.

Jordan Binnington was solid in goal stopping 33 of 34 shots. The win puts the Blues back above the .500 mark, 16-15-1. The road trip continues tomorrow night for the Blues when they play the Kraken in Seattle.