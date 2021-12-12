Blues win 7th straight at home, 4-1 over Montreal

Four difference goal scorers led the Blues to their seventh straight home win, 4-1 over the Canadiens at Enterprise Center on Saturday night. The Blues welcomed back former goalie Jake Allen and handed him a loss, putting four pucks behind him. Pavel Buchnevich opened the scoring in the first period just 1:03 into the game. Dakota Joshua and Ivan Barbashev scored in the second to make it 3-0 Blues. Torey Krug scored in the final period for the fourth Blues tally. Goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped 22 of 23 Montreal shots in beating his former team. Only Alexander Romanov’s third period goal kept Lindgren from getting a shutout. Lindgren now has three straight wins as the team’s fourth string goalie continues to perform well with both Jordan Binnington (Covid) and Ville Husso (leg injury) out.
The Blues conclude their four game home stand on Sunday when they host the Anaheim Ducks.