Blues win first ever game in Seattle, 5-0 over Kraken

In their first ever game played in Seattle, Washington, the Blues did a little of everything in a dominating 5-0 win over the Kraken on Friday night. In the victory, the Blues scored a shorthanded goal (Tyler Bozak), a power play goal (Brayden Schenn) and a penalty shot goal (Colton Parayko). You can also add in even strength goals from Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou and a 27 save shutout performance by goalie Ville Husso.

The Blues continue their three game road trip on Sunday in Vancouver and Monday in Calgary. The win over the Kraken ups the Blues season record to 24-11-5, good for 53 points and second place in the Central Division.

