The St. Louis Blues were victorious in their 2023-24 home opener, winning 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken in a shootout on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. But in the win, they lost Pavel Buchnevich, a winger on their top offense line with an upper body injury. Jordan Kyrou scored in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Robert Thomas scored in the shootout and goalie Jordan Binnington stopped all three Kraken shootout shots to insure the win.



Buchnevich was injured late in the first period with the Blues on the power play. He took a big hit from Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak suffering an upper body injury. After the game, Blues head coach Craig Berube confirmed Buchnevich did not sustain a concussion from the hit. Buchnevich will be evaluated daily and his availability for their next game, Thursday against the Coyotes is up in the air.