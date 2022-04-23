Justin Faulk’s second goal of the game came thirty seconds into overtime and lifted the Blues to a 5-4 win over the Coyotes on Saturday night in Arizona. The Blues held a comfortable 4-1 lead at the beginning of the third period, but three unanswered Coyotes goals send the game to overtime.

The Blues started out the game on fire with three goals in the first period. Faulk, Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad all scored building a 3-1 lead after twenty minutes of play. Logan Brown’s second period goal gave the Blues a bigger cushion at 4-1.

The victory pulls the Blues even with the Minnesota Wild with 107 points. The two teams are now tied for second place in the NHL’s Central division. The Wild have four games left in the regular season, while the Blues have three game remaining in their schedule. The two teams will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The team with the most points will hold the home ice advantage.