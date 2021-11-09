Blues win in shootout over Jets, 3-2

Ryan O’Reilly scored in the fourth round of a shootout to propel the Blues to a 3-2 come from behind win over the jets on Tuesday night in Winnipeg. After three scoreless rounds of the shootout, O’Reilly finally scored on Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Jordan Binnington then stopped the Jets Blake Wheeler to end the shootout and the game. Binnington was the start of this game, stopping 39 shots in regulation and overtime as well as all four Jets shots in the shootout. The Blues took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Pavel Buchnevich’s third goal of the season The Note fell behind 2-1 in the contest, but got the game tieing goal from Jordan Kyrou, his third goal of the season as well, to make it 2-2 a little over halfway through the third period. The Blues outshot the Jets 9-1 in the five minute overtime period, but couldn’t solve Hellebuyck.

The win raises the Blues season record to 9-2-1. They return home on Thursday to host the Nashville Predators.