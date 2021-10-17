Blues win season opener 5-3 over Avalanche

David Perron scored two goals while Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 5-3 win over the Avalanche on Saturday night in Colorado. The game was the season opener for the Blues.
Justin Faulk opened the scoring with a first period goal giving the Blues the early 1-0 lead. Goals by Brayden Schenn and Perron raised the St. Louis advantage to 3-0. Perron scored on the power play for his second goal of the game to give the Blues a 4-1 lead. Then the Avalanche turned it on scoring two goals to cut the Blues cushion to 4-3. It appeared the Avalanche had tied the game late in the third period, but J.T. Compher’s goal was disallowed. Replay reviews showed Compher kicking the puck into the net with his skate. Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly put the game away with an empty net goal with twenty seconds left in the contest to make the final score 5-3 Blues.