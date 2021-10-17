Blues win season opener 5-3 over Avalanche

ST. LOUIS - To bring hope and spirit to at-risk neighborhoods, The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis partnered with the Regional Business Council and the city of St. Louis for Operation Clean Sweep.

It is considered one of the largest clean-up efforts in the city.

Hundreds of volunteers were in the College Hill neighborhood Saturday morning, dedicating their time to remove vacant structures and overgrown vegetation.

"I am ready to cry because I've never seen so many volunteers a day in my life in north St. Louis in this ward, ready to tear it down so we can build it back up. So thank you much for being here," said John Collins-Muhammed, Alderman of the 21st Ward.

And it's a massive collaborative effort.

"The Regional Business Council - through its construction companies that include Fred Weber, Keely, McCarthy, and others, have committed over $5 million in man-hours and in equipment over the past several years to make clean sweep what it is," said James Clark, VP of Public Safety at Urban League.

Ten vacant and dilapidated buildings were taken down.