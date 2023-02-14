Make it two wins in a row for the St. Louis Blues after their 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. Brayden Schenn scored the first two goals of the game to get St. Louis off to a good start. Nick Leddy, Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev also added goals in the 6-2 win. Barbashev for the game had one goal and two assists. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 34 of 36 Florida shots to get the win in net.

The Blues four game home stand continues on Thursday night when they host the New jersey Devils. The finish the home stand on Saturday afternoon when the Colorado Avalanche come to town.