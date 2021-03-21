Blues win second straight over Sharks, 5-2

Make it two straight win for the Blues over the Sharks. Their latest win, 5-2 on Saturday night in San Jose. Ryan O’Reilly broke a 2-2 tie scoring a third period power play goal. It was a big night for the Blues captain. He scored the game winning goal and added three assists. Jordan Kyrou tallied twice, while Vince Dunn and David Perron each added a goal. Ville Husso stopped 29 shots to get the win in goal for St. Louis.
The win improves the Blues season record to 16-10-5, tied for third place in the NHL’s west division.