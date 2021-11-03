Bob Costas turned down ’60 Minutes’ because his kids wouldn’t think it was cool

Bob Costas broadcasts from the field for Thursday Night Football before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ST. LOUIS–The late-night wars of the 1990s which saw David Letterman leave NBC for CBS almost had another major NBC star leaving 30 Rockefeller Plaza to head for the Tiffany Network.

Bob Costas reveals in an interview on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast that Letterman, whose production company would control the hour after his own program at CBS, wanted Costas, who had hosted his own late-night interview program at NBC, to follow him again.

A spot at 60 Minutes was meant to “sweeten the pot,” Costas told the veteran sports media reporters.

In the end, Costas said NBC’s hold of a variety of rights packages at the time, along with balancing the interests of two young children who split time between family homes in St. Louis and New York City, factored into the decision to stay with NBC.

POD: Bob Costas almost left NBC with David Letterman to do late night & 60 Minutes. https://t.co/3ixNnREVR7pic.twitter.com/2uq7tmoGWg — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 3, 2021

“It was very, very tempting. At a different crossroads of my life, I undoubtedly would have done it,” he said.

Costas left NBC in 2019. He continues working as a contributor to MLB Network and CNN. He also hosts a program on HBO, On The Record with Bob Costas