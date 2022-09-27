ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is out and one of the nationally televised races will be from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The next Bommarito Automotive 500 race will be broadcast nationally on Sunday, August, 27, 2023.
The 2023 season opens Sunday, March 5 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. There are 17 races on the schedule, including the 107th Indianapolis 500.
The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is coming back in 2023. It is the second-largest oval track race on the INDYCAR schedule, eclipsed only by the iconic Indianapolis 500.
The annual festive weekends in August feature large crowds, Indy Pro 200 and Vintage Indy racing, concerts and many fan activities.
2023 NTT IndyCar Series Schedule:
- Sunday, March 5 – St. Petersburg – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, April 2 – Texas Motor Speedway – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, April 16 – Streets of Long Beach – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, April 30 – Barber Motorsports Park – NBC, Peacock
- Saturday, May 13 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, May 28 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval) – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, June 4 – Streets of Detroit – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, June 18 – Road America – USA Network, Peacock
- Sunday, July 2 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – USA Network, Peacock
- Sunday, July 16 – Streets of Toronto – Peacock
- Saturday, July 22 – Iowa Speedway – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, July 23 – Iowa Speedway – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, Aug. 6 – Streets of Nashville – NBC, Peacock
- Saturday, Aug. 12 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) – USA Network, Peacock
- Sunday, Aug. 27 – World Wide Technology Raceway – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, Sept. 3 – Portland International Raceway – NBC, Peacock
- Sunday, Sept. 10 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – NBC, Peacock