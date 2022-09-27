ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is out and one of the nationally televised races will be from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The next Bommarito Automotive 500 race will be broadcast nationally on Sunday, August, 27, 2023.

The 2023 season opens Sunday, March 5 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. There are 17 races on the schedule, including the 107th Indianapolis 500.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is coming back in 2023. It is the second-largest oval track race on the INDYCAR schedule, eclipsed only by the iconic Indianapolis 500.

The annual festive weekends in August feature large crowds, Indy Pro 200 and Vintage Indy racing, concerts and many fan activities.

2023 NTT IndyCar Series Schedule:

Sunday, March 5 – St. Petersburg – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, April 2 – Texas Motor Speedway – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, April 16 – Streets of Long Beach – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, April 30 – Barber Motorsports Park – NBC, Peacock

Saturday, May 13 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, May 28 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval) – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 4 – Streets of Detroit – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 18 – Road America – USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, July 2 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, July 16 – Streets of Toronto – Peacock

Saturday, July 22 – Iowa Speedway – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, July 23 – Iowa Speedway – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 – Streets of Nashville – NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) – USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 – World Wide Technology Raceway – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 – Portland International Raceway – NBC, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – NBC, Peacock