MADISON, Ill. – With less than two weeks until Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend, organizers say they’re ready for a historic weekend of racing.

The COVID-19 pandemic will limit the number of fans that can watch this year’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in person. However, the virus won’t stop a historic weekend that includes six races, including two IndyCar races, a NASCAR Truck Series race, and an ARCA race in just over 26 hours. Plus, four of the 6 races will be nationally televised.

“We have been working on preparing this facility since back in April,” said Curtis Francois, said World Wide Technology Raceway owner and CEO.

Francois said as soon as an issue has come up, they have been able to figure it out to provide the best and safest experience for fans.

“We have tens of thousands of seats here but we’re only using 20 percent of them,” he said. “That gives everyone the opportunity to social distance with their family and friends and have their own groups but also take all this entertainment in.”

Francois and John Bommarito of the Bommarito Automotive Group said having 600 acres of room is the perfect situation for fans to enjoy this first-ever racing lineup of its kind and be able to safely social distance.

“In general, we are thrilled about the opportunity for this weekend to come on and show fans a great opportunity,” Bommarito said.

Last year’s race weekend at World Wide Technology, highlighted by the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, was a smashing success! And now IndyCar has awarded the track back-to-back IndyCar events on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29. It’s unprecedented.

“We did everything right and they gave us another race. I can’t think of a better way to showcase our great city; not just one time, but two times,” Bommarito said. “St. Louis is becoming a motorsports hub. That’s what Curtis and I were all about.”

Bommarito said racing organizations have had to trust World Wide Technology Raceway to handle the event and provide the safest experience possible. He said they have taken their safety protocols from their essential businesses, to their teams and customers, and transferred it to the track.

Tickets are still available for the Mega Weekend – $99 gets you one ticket for two days of racing, including the two IndyCar races.