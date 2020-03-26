Bommarito Automotive Group 500 postponed until August 30

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – World Wide Technology Raceway has announced schedule changes because of the coronavirus pandemic that will delay the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Indycar race to Sunday, August 30, 2020.
“The current situation requires that everyone be fluid, solve problems and work together,” said World Wide Technology Raceway Owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “The entire INDYCAR organization worked closely with us to come to a solution that enables us to host the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 just one week later than originally scheduled.”
Visit www.wwtraceway.com, and its social media channels (@wwtraceway) for additional information.