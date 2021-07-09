Bradley Beal gives shoutout to St. Louis ahead of Olympic play

ST. LOUIS – Bradley Beal shouted out his hometown of St. Louis on Friday in a social media post accompanied with a picture of him wearing the USA Olympic uniform.

The St. Louisan graduated from Chaminade four years ahead of another Olympic team member Jayson Tatum.

The two St. Louisans grew up five minutes from each other and they say they have a special bond. Beal graduated from Chaminade in 2011 and Tatum graduated in 2015. The two have never played for the same team.

“We’re both excited. For one, we grew up five minutes from each other. To have two guys from the same high school on the same team, I don’t know if that’s ever happened in USA Basketball” Beal said on Wednesday after Team USA training camp in Las Vegas. “Jayson and I have a special relationship and I’m looking forward to it.”

Beal now plays for the Washington Wizards and Tatum plays for the Boston Celtics.

Click here for the full USA Basketball Olympic schedule.