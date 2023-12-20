On Friday night it’s Missouri vs Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights men’s basketball game. Well on Thursday night it’s a new twist on the rivalry, the two schools will meet on the wrestling mat and on stage at the Stifel Theatre. This is the first sporting ever to be held at the iconic theatre. It’s part of the St. Louis Sports Commission’s year long initiative “Mizzou to the Lou”. Mizzou wrestling is ranked third in the country. A big crowd is expected and that’s just great with Tigers wrestling coach Brian Smith.

