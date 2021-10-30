Braves beat Astros again, one win away from World Series title

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Back to back home runs in the seventh inning lifted the Braves to a 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 of the 2021 World Series on Saturday night in Georgia. The victory has Atlanta just one win away from it’s first world championship since 1995. Down 2-1 in the seventh, both Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler went deep to give the Braves the 3-2 lead. Will Smith pitched a flawless ninth inning to shut down the Astros and save the third win of the World Series for Atlanta.

The Braves can wrap up the title with a victory tomorrow in Game 5. You can see that contest right here on Fox 2, starting at 7:00 PM.