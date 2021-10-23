Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, win NLCS 4 games to 2

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

It’s World Series bound for the Atlanta Braves! They beat the Dodgers 4-2 on Saturday night in Atlanta to win the NLCS four games to two. They advance to the World Series and will face the Houston Astros in the fall classic. Eddie Rosario’s three run home run in fourth inning was the deciding blow in this clinching game.

You can see the entire 2021 World Series right here on Fox 2. Game one is Tuesday, October 26, with the Braves traveling to Houston to face the Astros in the first game of the best of seven series.