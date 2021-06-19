Braves pummel Cardinals 9-1

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies (1) at the end of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Cardinals roller coaster 2021 season continues. After getting swept by the Cubs last weekend in Chicago, the Cardinals came home to sweep the Marlins earlier this week. Now on a weekend road trip, The Cards have lost the first two of four games in Atlanta to the Braves. Friday night’s score was a lopsided 9-1 verdict for the Braves.

Carlos Martinez after pitching so well in a losing effort his last time out against the Cubs this past Sunday, gave up eight runs in only three innings to the Braves. William Contreras and Ozzie Albies hit second inning home runs to give Atlanta an early 5-1 lead.

The Cardinals offense has been pitiful the first two games of this series, scoring just one run and collecting just six hits in the two losses. The Cardinals record now sits squarely at .500 with a 35-35 mark.

Saturday’s Cardinals at Braves game can be seen right here on Fox 2. Our “Red Zone” pre game show starts at 5:30 PM. The Cardinals and Braves game follows at 6:00 PM right here on KTVI-Fox 2. Adam Wainwright starts for the Cardinals.